BAHAWALPUR - On the direction of Division Commis­sioner Bahawalpur Dr Ehtesham Anwar, a crackdown is underway against the il­legal hoarding and smuggling of wheat and sugar in Bahawalpur Division. Dur­ing the last three weeks, as many as 50,000 wheat bags were seized in vari­ous operations.

According to Commissioner Bahawal­pur Division Dr Ehtsham Anwar, 52 FIRs have been registered against 54 vehicles in Bahawalpur Division. As many as 22,329 bags of 50-kg wheat have been seized and 30 FIRs have been registered in Bahawalpur district during the last three weeks, 26,100 wheat bags of 50-kg have been seized and 19 FIRs have been registered in Rahim Yar Khan, 2,009 wheat bags of 50-kg were seized and three FIRs have been registered in Ba­hawalnagar district. He told that 9,680 bags of 50-kg sugar were seized and 9 FIRs were registered In Rahim Yar Khan.