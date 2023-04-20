BAHAWALPUR - On the direction of Division Commissioner Bahawalpur Dr Ehtesham Anwar, a crackdown is underway against the illegal hoarding and smuggling of wheat and sugar in Bahawalpur Division. During the last three weeks, as many as 50,000 wheat bags were seized in various operations.
According to Commissioner Bahawalpur Division Dr Ehtsham Anwar, 52 FIRs have been registered against 54 vehicles in Bahawalpur Division. As many as 22,329 bags of 50-kg wheat have been seized and 30 FIRs have been registered in Bahawalpur district during the last three weeks, 26,100 wheat bags of 50-kg have been seized and 19 FIRs have been registered in Rahim Yar Khan, 2,009 wheat bags of 50-kg were seized and three FIRs have been registered in Bahawalnagar district. He told that 9,680 bags of 50-kg sugar were seized and 9 FIRs were registered In Rahim Yar Khan.