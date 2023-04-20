Share:

At least 78 people were killed and more than 150 were injured late Wednesday in a stampede in Yemen’s capital.

Dr. Mutahhir Murshid, chairman of the board of Sevre Hospital in Sana’a, told al-Masirah television that the crowd surge took place during the distribution of financial aid under the control of the Houthis.

The spokesperson for the Ministry of Interior, Brigadier General Abdul-Khaleq Al-Ajri, said the distribution was carried out without coordination with the ministry and two businessmen were detained.

Al-Ajri said an investigation was launched after security forces in Sana’a were dispatched to the region.