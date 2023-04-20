Share:

HYDERABAD - An awareness session to highlight the importance of registration of vote and its importance was organized District Election Commission Office SBA at Government Boys HM Khoja DC High School-1. Addressing the session District Election Commissioner Pervez Ahmed Kalwar, Headmaster Javed Ahmed Unar, Election Officer Shahabuddin and Masroor Memon said that for the prosperity, future and survival of democratic norms, the registration of vote shall be ensured. Speakers said that the registration of voters is our collective responsibility as an increase in the exercise of the franchise is necessary to heap the fruit of democracy. They said that the best planning and strategy plays important role in the development of the country and prosperity of the nation and for that purpose raising awareness about the registration of voters is the responsibility of all of us. Speakers stressed that the number of women voters is low as compared to male voters in Pakistan, which should be especially entered for their right to franchise. The awareness session was largely attended by school teachers and students.