DI KHAN   -    The Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Chairman and Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari along with a delegation on Wednesday arrived here at Jamiaat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) Chief Maulana Fazlur Rehm­an’s native home in Ab­dulkhel to offer condo­lence on the sad demise of Mufti Abdul Shakoor.

The foreign minister condoled with the JUI-F leadership on the de­mise of Federal Minis­ter for Religious Affairs Mufti Abdul Shakoor who passed away in a tragic road accident in the federal capital on April 15, 2023. On this occasion, Advisor to the Prime Minister on Kash­mir Affairs and Gilgit Baltistan Qamar Zaman Kaira and State Minis­ter for Poverty Allevia­tion and Social Safety Faisal Karim Kundi also accompanied the PPP Chairman. On their ar­rival, Bilawal Zardari and his delegation were welcomed by Maulana Zia-ur-Rehman at the helipad in Abdulkhel. The foreign minister shared grief with JUI-F leadership over the tragic demise of Mufti Abdul Shakoor. He prayed to the Almighty to rest the departed soul in eternal peace.

Bilawal Bhutto Zardari also conveyed a special message of former Pres­ident Asif Ali Zardari to Maulana Fazlur Rehm­an. They also discussed the matters pertaining to holding talks between Pakistan Tehreek-e-In­saf (PTI) and the ruling coalition of the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM). The meeting also stressed for sustain­able democracy and the positive constitutional role of the institutions. The geopolitical situa­tion of the country, es­pecially the challenges being faced by the coun­try on internal and ex­ternal fronts, was also discussed. Besides, the performance of the PDM government in this re­gard during the last one year was also reviewed. The meeting also dis­cussed the steps regard­ing improvement in the matters related to China Pakistan Economic Cor­ridor (CPEC), the com­mercial and economic importance of Gwadar and steps to be taken to remedy the damages caused to these projects during the PTI regime.

