Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari will be leading the Pakistan delegation to the Shanghai Cooperation Organization Council of Foreign Ministers meeting being held on May 4 and 5 in Goa, India.

Foreign Office Spokesperson Mumtaz Zahra Baloch confirmed the development while briefing the media persons in Islamabad on Thursday.

She said the foreign minister is attending the SCO Council of Foreign Ministers meeting at the invitation of the current Chair Dr. S. Jaishankar, Minister for External Affairs of India.

Ms Baloch said the participation in the meeting reflected Pakistan's commitment to the SCO Charter and processes and the importance that Pakistan accords to the region in its foreign policy priorities.

The spokesperson said Bilawal Bhutto Zardari had also attended the last meeting of the Council of Foreign Ministers held in July last year in Tashkent.