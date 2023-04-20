ISLAMABAD - Pakistan People’s Party chief and Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has urged Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif to go for dialogue with the opposition as it was inevitable. During a meeting with the PM the other day, Bilawal said that if Iran and Saudi Arabia can sit together then the government and opposition also can talk, close aides told The Nation yesterday.
The PPP chief said inflexibility can be damaging for democracy and the doors for dialogue should never be shut. “Bilawal and Asif Ali Zardari are convincing the coalition government partners to hold a national dialogue with all the parties to resolve the political deadlock (over the general elections),” said a senior PPP leader.
Meanwhile, Bilawal’s spokesperson Zulfikar Ali Bader said that the PPP and its leadership believed that the door of negotiations should never be closed.
“Due to non-negotiations and lack of communication among the political parties, polarization is increasing among the people as negotiations are the only solution to reduce polarization among the public which is need of the hour,” he said.
Badar said the reality can be judged when all the political parties will be going to an election and they find out that there are many ground realities and factors involved in the winning vote.
“There are many examples in the past between the winning and popular vote and the recent municipal elections in Karachi are a testament to this fact. The reality of the popular vote starts to become evident after the election campaign starts and so far no one has started electioneering,” he remarked.
Badar said the PPP believed in political consultations and dialogue. “We take decisions with mutual consultations with all political forces, which is the beauty of democracy,” he contended.
He said Bilawal Bhutto Zardari will try his best to convince all the stakeholders in the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) to come on the table of dialogue and drag Pakistan and its people out of the crisis.
He recalled that Bilawal Bhutto Zardari mentioned some time ago on the floor of the National Assembly that the parliament’s powers should not be shifted to other institutions. “Today, we realize our mistakes (of reducing the parliament’s powers),” he said.