ISLAMABAD - Pakistan People’s Party chief and Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has urged Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif to go for dialogue with the opposition as it was inevi­table. During a meeting with the PM the other day, Bilawal said that if Iran and Saudi Arabia can sit togeth­er then the government and oppo­sition also can talk, close aides told The Nation yesterday.

The PPP chief said inflexibili­ty can be damaging for democracy and the doors for dialogue should never be shut. “Bilawal and Asif Ali Zardari are convincing the coali­tion government partners to hold a national dialogue with all the par­ties to resolve the political dead­lock (over the general elections),” said a senior PPP leader.

Meanwhile, Bilawal’s spokesper­son Zulfikar Ali Bader said that the PPP and its leadership believed that the door of negotiations should nev­er be closed.

“Due to non-negotiations and lack of communication among the polit­ical parties, polarization is increas­ing among the people as negotia­tions are the only solution to reduce polarization among the public which is need of the hour,” he said.

Badar said the reality can be judged when all the political parties will be going to an election and they find out that there are many ground realities and factors involved in the winning vote.

“There are many examples in the past between the winning and pop­ular vote and the recent municipal elections in Karachi are a testament to this fact. The reality of the popu­lar vote starts to become evident af­ter the election campaign starts and so far no one has started election­eering,” he remarked.

Badar said the PPP believed in po­litical consultations and dialogue. “We take decisions with mutual con­sultations with all political forces, which is the beauty of democracy,” he contended.

He said Bilawal Bhutto Zardari will try his best to convince all the stake­holders in the Pakistan Democrat­ic Movement (PDM) to come on the table of dialogue and drag Pakistan and its people out of the crisis.

He recalled that Bilawal Bhutto Zardari mentioned some time ago on the floor of the National Assem­bly that the parliament’s powers should not be shifted to other insti­tutions. “Today, we realize our mis­takes (of reducing the parliament’s powers),” he said.