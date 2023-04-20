Share:

KASUR - A teenager gunned down another young boy allegedly for sexually abusing him in the village Habibabad the jurisdiction of Pattoki Sadr police.

According to police, a 16-year-old boy reportedly was notorious in the area for raping minor boys and black­mailing them.

The police claimed that the report­edly notorious rapists with three boys entered a deserted house to rape one of the boys who was 14-year-old. The boy resisted his attempt and took out a pistol and shot him dead.

The police also claimed to arrest the suspects in the murder case and recovered the weapon. The police shifted the body to the tehsil head­quarters hospital for autopsy.