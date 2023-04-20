KASUR - A teenager gunned down another young boy allegedly for sexually abusing him in the village Habibabad the jurisdiction of Pattoki Sadr police.
According to police, a 16-year-old boy reportedly was notorious in the area for raping minor boys and blackmailing them.
The police claimed that the reportedly notorious rapists with three boys entered a deserted house to rape one of the boys who was 14-year-old. The boy resisted his attempt and took out a pistol and shot him dead.
The police also claimed to arrest the suspects in the murder case and recovered the weapon. The police shifted the body to the tehsil headquarters hospital for autopsy.