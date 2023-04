Share:

MULTAN - Bahauddin Zakariya University (BZU) on Wednesday extended the admission date of 5th semes­ter to April 28.

A spokesperson for BZU said that the date has been extended owing to Eid-ul-Fitr holidays.

The last date was April 20 be­fore the extension, he said.

He informed that online por­tal for registration of admission would remain open even during Eid holidays.