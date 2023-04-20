Share:

The newly elected Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) Prime Minister Chaudhry Anwar ul Haq, took oath of office on Thursday.

In his first address after taking oath, the 15th AJK prime minister vowed to work tirelessly for the betterment of the region and its people.

Speaking to a gathering of political leaders and dignitaries, Chaudhry Anwar ul Haq said that all the infrastructure in Azad Kashmir is for the service of God.

He expressed his distaste for the status quo and promised that the conditions of Azad Kashmir would improve under his leadership.

"Change never comes from talk, it comes from one's actions," the newly elected prime minister said, emphasizing his commitment to bringing about positive change in the region.

Chaudhry Anwar ul Haq also called on the health and education sectors to ensure that doctors, paramedical staff, and teachers remain on duty, stating that their presence is crucial for the well-being and development of the region.

