Muhammad Ayad:

Muhammad Ayad has set 22 records so far from India, Pakistan, Canada, the United States, and London. He is titled as grand master in Asia records and recently won 3 gold medals in the memory championship in Canada. His i.q is more than 150 which makes him among 2 percent of the world population who have photographic memory.

At the age of 2 years 10 months, Ayad knows about 18 topics including flags, maps of the world, capitals, periodic table, bones, planes, fighter jets, life cycles of animals, anatomy of human beings, tanks, and car logos. He also knows French, Spanish, and Arabic languages and can also perform science experiments.

Abraiz Hussain Shah:

Abraiz Hussain Shah bagged a national record at Pakistan Book of Records in the field of extra ordinary intelligence.

Hailing from Lahore, Abraiz can read and knows all alphabets, numbers, colors, shapes. He can also name and identity different vehicles. He is also able to identify and name different kinds of animals and can make their sounds.

He can also name all major body parts. He is able to sing all rhymes and can identify and name many other random objects at the age of 2.

3) Abdul Rafay:

At the age of 2 years and 5 months, he can solve upto 9 different puzzles at the same time in 8-10 minutes. He can recite names of different, animals, shapes, numbers, and alphabets. He is also able to recognize flags of 12-15 countries. He can also name the 5 prayers and names of week days in sequence.

4) Harmeen Asif:

At the age of 3 years and 3 months, Harmeen has bageed the national record of completing the Holy Quran.

5) Shael Shan:

At the age of 3 years and 8 months old, he can read English and Urdu books, and has memorized tables from 2 to 10 in simple and even dodging form.