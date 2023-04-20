Share:

BEJING - Chi­nese actress Jiang Mengjie has been praised for sharing she was the victim of upskirt­ing and was blackmailed over footage that circulated of her. Upskirting - involving a de­vice such as a camera phone to take explicit images under­neath a victim’s clothing with­out permission - often goes undetected. Jiang Mengjie told her eight million followers on social network Weibo the video had been filmed “many years ago”. She found out after her staff spotted comments about the footage online. Jiang commented that a friend had subsequently sent her a video, leaving her feeling “angry and disgusted, along with a feel­ing of powerlessness”. “Some web users have told me that videos have been posted to many groups and the num­ber of views has exceeded one million,” she said. Jiang further revealed that she had begun receiving private mes­sages blackmailing her over the footage “saying that they would send the video to major film and TV companies and brands, and ruin the rest of my life”. She said that she contacted the po­lice, who have informed her the suspect who blackmailed her has been detained, and she would be “notified in time of their punishment”.