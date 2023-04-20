Share:

KARACHI-Sindh Local Government Minister Syed Nasir Hussain Shah, on Wednesday, said that a Chinese Civil Engineering Corporation delegation has expressed interest in investment in various projects in the province. The three-member delegation of the Chinese Civil Engineering Corporation (CCEC) held a meeting with Syed Nasir Hussain Shah here and discussed matters of mutual interest including investment and other issues, said a statement issued here. The delegation was comprised of Managing Director CCEC Mr. Wang, Deputy General Manager Mr. Zhang and Adviser CCEC Shoaib Ahmed.

The LG minister welcomed the Chinese delegation and thanked them for their interest in investment projects in Sindh. He said that Sindh has encouraging environment for foreign investment and the provincial government was providing maximum facilities to investors. He said that following the directives of PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari for encouraging domestic and foreign investment, Sindh government was providing all possible facilities and encouragement to the investors. He said that the Chinese engineering company intended to invest in various projects in Sindh and government would fully support the domestic and foreign investment projects aimed at providing relief to the people.