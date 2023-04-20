Share:

QUETTA - The Government of Balochistan has taken the lead by taking a historic step towards promot­ing community-led local devel­opment in the province.

The Balochistan Cabinet, chaired by the Chief Minister, had approved the Community Led Local Governance (CLLG) Policy on 31 March 2023. These views were expressed by Senior M and E Communication Spe­cialist Europium Union Muham­mad Asim Hanif in statement is­sued here on Wednesday.

He said that the CLLG poli­cy regulated and encouraged greater participation of grass­roots communities in the local development process, linking bottom-up identified needs and priorities, to top-down govern­ment investments.

The policy strengthens local governance and empowers the third tier of local government, the local councils and the local com­munities. The policy encourages communities to engage in local public sector development plan­ning, financing, and implementa­tion processes, he said. He said that the policy was an innovative approach aimed at strengthening our local communities, though Public Private Partnership be­tween the local government, the local council bodies and the mobilised communities and em­powered citizens.

He said that this innovative LG-PPP was triggered by the Balochistan Local Government Act (2010) Section 87 Amend­ment (2022), which confirms the vital institutional role that mobilised community institu­tions (CIs) were to play in lo­cal development and local gov­ernance and introduces these registered and mobilised com­munity institutions as partners of the local councils as integral part of the Balochistan Local Government system.

This policy shows the com­mitment of the Balochistan government to foster a more inclusive and participatory ap­proach to local governance, one that fully recognises the needs, and awakens and builds on the strengths of our communities and citizens, he mentioned.

He further said that the CLLG policy aimed at provision to these mobilised communities, with holistic mix of socio-eco­nomic local development in­vestments, ranging from com­munity physical infrastructures to technical and vocational training, community invest­ments funds, income generat­ing grants, support to people with special needs, and any other need that might be identi­fied by a community, following the CLLG policy procedures.

This mix of local development investments aims to lift the poor out of poverty. The Balochistan CLLG policy is based on past experiences, especially with the European Union funded com­munity mobilisation BRACE programme, and on experiences and lessons learned from other provinces’ community-led local development policies and com­munity led rural development programmes, and on an under­standing of Balochistan’s own institutional, socio-economic and political context, he said.

He said that the CCLG policy was developed by the Local Gov­ernment & Rural Development Department (LGRDD) in close coordination with other key departments, like the Planning and Development Department, Finance Department, Women Development Department, So­cial Welfare Department and the Chief Secretary’s Office. The European Union provided tech­nical assistance, implemented by DAI Global, to the LGRDD to work out the CLLG policy and the Implementation arrange­ments, he said.