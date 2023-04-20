Share:

LAHORE - Caretaker Punjab Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi visited Kot Lakhpat Central Jail on Wednesday Due to personal efforts of Mohsin Naqvi, Abdul Aleem Khan Foundation paid 11 crore rupees li­able to be paid by the prisoners under the head of Diyat and fines. A Release Ceremony of 61 prison­ers was held at Kot Lakhpat Jail after the payment of Diyat and fines. Mohsin Naqvi was chief guest of the ceremony. The chief minister also gave Eidi to the released prisoners who can now spend Eid-ul-Fitr with their family members. Addressing the ceremony, the chief minister stated that the pris­oners should display themselves as a useful citi­zen of the society after getting released. Mohsin Naqvi urged them not to indulge into any sort of quarrel or fight after being released and have to spend their lives like a responsible citizen.