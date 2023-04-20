Share:

SIALKOT - A private college professor and anoth­er man were shot dead by the firing of an unknown assailant on Abbott Road in the vicinity of Civil Lines police sta­tion, Sialkot.

In the available footage, Professor Faisal Zafar Bhatti can be seen stand­ing inside his father’s electronics shop when an unidentified man en­tered the shop and opened fire at him, killing him on the spot.

The firing incident inside the elec­tronic shop also resulted in the death of another man. The accused man­aged to flee after the incident.