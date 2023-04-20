SIALKOT - A private college professor and another man were shot dead by the firing of an unknown assailant on Abbott Road in the vicinity of Civil Lines police station, Sialkot.
In the available footage, Professor Faisal Zafar Bhatti can be seen standing inside his father’s electronics shop when an unidentified man entered the shop and opened fire at him, killing him on the spot.
The firing incident inside the electronic shop also resulted in the death of another man. The accused managed to flee after the incident.