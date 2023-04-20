Share:

HYDERABAD - The Secretary Regional Transport Authority Muhammad Saleem Memon has launched operation against transporters charging access fares from commuters during Eid ul Fitr and returned extra charged amount Rs 250,000 to the passengers. According to statement, on the directions of provincial Transport Minister Sharjeel Memon, RTA checked public transport vehicles heading towards Dadu, Larkana, Quetta and other cities of Balochistan from Hyderabad at Petaro Toll Plaza and found transporters charged extra fares from the commuters. RTA staff also seized some public transport vehicles for violation of government directives and warned that licences of such transport vehicles would be canceled if they could not implement government decision. RTA Secretary Saleem Memon warned that action against transport vehicles charging extra fares would be continued during Eid holidays.