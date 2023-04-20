Share:

QUETTA - Balochistan Chief Secretary (CS) Abdul Aziz Uqaili has strictly instructed all divi­sional commissioners, DIGs of police, deputy commis­sioners, superintendents of police and assistant commis­sioners of the province to re­main present in their respec­tive divisions/districts and tehsil headquarters during the Eid-ul-Fitr holidays.

In the announcement is­sued by the office of the chief secretary Balochistan on Wednesday, it has been further stated that dur­ing the Eid-ul Fitr holidays from April 21 to April 25, 2023, no request for leave of any kind will be taken into consideration by all these officers except those of an extremely necessary nature.