Share:

KARACHI-The Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD) arrested Sindh Revolutionary Army (SRA) terrorists in an Intelligence Based Operation (IBO) in Gulshan-e-Hadeed, Karachi. The CTD spokesperson said that a raid was carried out with the help of the latest technology and intelligence sources and arrested the SRA terrorist Ubaidullah Langa. The terrorist made startling revelations in the initial investigation, he said that he carried out a murder attempt on the owner of Gujjar dairy on the orders of commander Inam Abbasi and Mashooq Kambrani.