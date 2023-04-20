Share:

RAWALPINDI - A 22-year-old man was shot dead by the dacoits during a dacoity bid in Phase 1 of Wah Model Town, informed sources on Thursday.

Rescue 1122 shifted the body to hospi­tal for autopsy where the deceased was identified as Bilal Asghar, they said.

A case has been registered against the unknown dacoits, who managed to flee from the scene after committing the crime, with police station Wah Saddar, they added. City Police Officer Rawal­pindi Syed Khalid Mehmood Hamdani has taken strict notice of the occurrence of the incident and directed SP Potohar Division to arrest the culprits.

According to sources, Bilal Asghar was going to the bazaar when unidentified dacoits intercepted him at gunpoint and attempted to snatch his mobile phone. However, the dacoits opened fire on him when he put off resistance. Resultantly, the citizen died on the spot and dacoits managed to escape from the scene. Upon getting information, a heavy contingent of police rushed to the scene and col­lected evidence besides shifting the body to hospital for postmortem. Police regis­tered a case against dacoits and began an investigation, sources said.

Meanwhile, Rawat police, under the command of SHO Inspector Ishtiaq Ahmed Cheema, have arrested a pro­claimed offender involved in a robbery-cum-murder case, according to a police spokesman. He said that the detained ac­cused has been identified as Waqar, who was put behind the bars by the police. He said that Waqar along with his ac­complices had stoned and injured a man namely Bilal Zahoor during a robbery bid. However, the injured man died later while the accused went into hide.

SP Saddar Division Muhammad Nabeel Khokhar, in a statement, said that police have launched a massive campaign to ar­rest the POs following the instructions of CPO Syed Khalid Mehmood Hamdani. He said that police teams would carry out special raids on the dens/ houses of POs during Eid holidays to arrest them.