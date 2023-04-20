Share:

Abbottabad - Deputy Commissioner Abbottabad, Khalid Iqbal on Wednesday said that attendance of staff in all Rural Health Centres (RHCs), Basic Health Units (BHUs), and District Headquarters Hospital (DHQs) should be ensured.

He expressed these views in a meeting of the District Steering Committee Health Department at his office to review the performance. DC Abbottabad said that administrative officers, area magistrates, and IMU should monitor the basic health centre and ensure the reporting and action against absent doctors and staff He said that the improvement of the Health Department and the provision of better health facilities to citizens and improving staff availability in RHCs, BHUs, and dispensaries should be ensured.

A detailed briefing was given by Divisional Monitoring Officer Syed Sahib Shah regarding the performance of the Health Department, and the decisions taken in the previous meeting were briefed with regard to their implementation.

Deputy Commissioner Abbottabad has issued directives regarding the appointment of staff at the BHUs. In addition, he also emphasised on the provision of medicines in all BHUs and RHCS.

He expressed hope that the health department would improve its performance and use every possible means for the benefit of patients. The ICY, DHQ improvement, Lady Health Worker programme, provision of medicines at all centres, the presence of medical officers, action against absent staff, availability of equipment, 24/7 electricity supply, and improvement of infrastructure were directed.

IMU briefed on the improvement of DHQ Hospital, cleanliness, X-ray printout, provision of medicines and machinery, biometric system appointments, and briefing on the provision of medicines and machinery to all health facilities.

District Health Officer Dr Faisal Khanzada, Divisional Monitoring Officer Syed Saheb Shah, DMS DHQ, Health Coordinator Dr. Ashfaq, Dr. Yaser, DO Population Welfare, In-charge Health Services DHQ Office Noor Saba, DO Population Abbottabad and other officers attended the meeting.