RAWALPINDI - The district government would take strict action against those transporters found involved in overcharging the passengers travelling to their native areas for celebrating Eid ul Fitr.

Overloading is also not al­lowed and action would also be taken against the transporters in case of violation, said Depu­ty Commissioner (DC) Rawal­pindi Hassan Waqar Cheema while addressing a meeting held with transporters of D Class Bus Stands in his office here on Thursday.

Addressing the meeting, DC warned public transport opera­tors that the government would not allow them to financially exploit the people visiting their native towns and villages for Eid ul Fitr.

He said that the district gov­ernment has set up complaint cells on all the bus terminals wherein the passengers can lodge their complaints against the transporters involved in overloading and fleecing the passengers. He advised the transporters to contact the gov­ernment if they have any reser­vations about the government-notified bus fares instead of fleecing the people travelling to spend the Eid holidays with their families. He informed the media that the provincial gov­ernment would do its best to make sure that the people are not burdened with any extra ex­penses due to massive inflation.

DC Hassan Waqar Cheema also directed the Punjab Food Authority to pay surprise visits to bus terminals to check the quality of edibles being pro­vided to the passengers. He said that action should be taken against those stall holders found involved in selling unhygienic food among the passengers. He asked the transporters to ar­range special seatings for the passengers at bus terminals. “The top priority of the Punjab government is to facilitate the families travelling to their native towns, he said.