A Chinese mine operating company recently announced that it will be forced to cut production by half due to the non-payment of dues by the federal government. As it stands today, Pakistan owes $60 million to the corporation that provides coal to most of the coal-based power plants in the country. Delayed payments have been a recurring problem and have impacted the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) significantly. What could be avenues to become a more efficient, cost-effective and productive economy are quickly turning into missed opportunities and incurring more liabilities for Pakistan.

The China Machinery Engineering Corporation (CMEC) feeds coal to power plants that generate an average of 1360 megawatts of electricity. Now, because the government has been unable to pay dues to the tune of $60 million, the extraction and provision of coal to these power plants has to be cut down. In fact, the CMEC is warning the country of a complete half within the next month should this matter remain unresolved. To say that the consequences of this would be devastating is an understatement.

According to details released by the corporation, payments have not been made since May of last year. Furthermore, slow operations could threaten Phase III of the project, resulting in Pakistan being forced to import coal rather than using local reserves. We barely have enough reserves remaining to cover basic imports for the next four months; if we add more coal to the mix, we are incurring an exorbitant cost that we may not be able to pay even if our economic situation improves.

Matters like these have been recurrent in Pakistan; in the last few months, Chinese authorities had voiced their concerns about overdue payments worth $1.5 billion to Independent Power Plants (IPPs). This pushed these companies to the brink of bankruptcy. Of course a part of the problem has been Pakistan’s poor economic condition and the severe dollar shortage, which is why it is likely that we may not be able to make these payments in the near future as well. At this point, it is imperative that we resume our efforts towards securing the IMF loan because that is our only solution to the cash-strapped economy. The sooner we resolve this issue, the better.