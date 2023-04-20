Share:

The digital census was extended until April 30th, as announced by the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics.

As of now, a total of 23 crores and 53 lakh 88 thousand individuals have been counted, it asserted. The Bureau of Statistics spokesperson shared that there was a 5-day break in the field operation due to Eid-ul-Fitr, which caused the census work to be stopped from April 21 to 25.

However, the census work has already been completed in 19 districts including Rawalpindi and Islamabad. The representative of the Bureau, Sarwar Gondal, further said that the census work has not been finished in Karachi, Hyderabad, and Quetta. It will resume on April 26.