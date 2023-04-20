Share:

GHOKTI-More than a dozen dacoits attacked a police picket in Ghotki and martyred two police officials and injured another on Wednesday. According to Sukkur DIG Javed Jaskani, more than a dozen dacoits attacked a police picket in the limits of Gambro Ghotki police station. They opened fire and martyred two law personnel while another cop sustained injuries during the attack. The dead officials included Ali Gohar and Kishor Kumar, while the injured policeman is identified as Aziz Mirani. The DIG said that the police are hunting the dacoits.

Sindh Govt conducts a

vigorous operation against dacoits: Minister

Sindh Minister for Industries and Cooperative Department Jam Ikramullah Dhareejo on Wednesday said that the Sindh government was determined to eliminate crimes and a vigorous operation against dacoits in katcha areas of Sindh was underway. He was talking to the media on the occasion of the funeral of policemen martyred during the operation against dacoits in katcha areas of Ghotki-Sindh, said a statement issued here. Earlier, the provincial minister along with the officials of Pakistan Rangers Sindh and police attended the funeral of the policemen. DIG Sindh police Tariq Razzaq Dhareejo, DIG Sukkur Javed Sonharo Jaskani, SP Ghotki Tanveer Ahmad Tunio along with Pakistan Rangers Sindh and police officials and local residents also attended the funeral of martyred policemen Ali Gohar Dayo and Kishore Kumar.