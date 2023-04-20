Share:

CAIRO - A Netflix docudrama series that de­picts Queen Cleopatra VII as a black African has sparked controversy in Egypt. A law­yer has filed a complaint that accuses African Queens: Queen Cleopatra of violat­ing media laws and aim­ing to “erase the Egyptian identity”. A top archaeolo­gist insisted Cleopatra was “light-skinned, not black”. But the producer said “her heritage is highly debated” and the actress playing her told critics: “If you don’t like the casting, don’t watch the show.” Adele James made the comment in a Twitter post that included screengrabs of abusive comments that in­cluded racist slurs. Cleopa­tra was born in the Egyptian city of Alexandria in 69 BC and became the last queen of a Greek-speaking dynasty founded by Alexander the Great’s Macedonian general Ptolemy. She succeeded her father Ptolemy XII in 51 BC and ruled until her death in 30 BC. Afterwards, Egypt fell under Roman domination. The identity of Cleopatra’s mother is not known.