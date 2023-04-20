Share:

LAHORE - Awami Muslim League (AML) chief Sheikh Rashid Ahmad said on Wednesday that either the contempt verdict would now be announced by the Supreme Court or elections would be held in the country and all eyes were on the apex court. Using his Twitter handle, Sheikh Rashid said the meeting of govern­ment allies Tuesday witnessed disintegration and there had been a clear split in the PDM. The PPP, MQM and BAP were repenting on their decisions. The majority parties had lost their popularity among people. He said that the order of the court had been violated, now elections will be held or the contempt verdict will be announced. The extent of punish­ment will be determined in a day or two. All eyes were on the Supreme Court. Ultimately the judicia­ry will have to get their constitutional verdicts im­plemented and respected and judiciary was good at this job. “If they don’t hold elections, the care­takers will have to go home. They are not there to make posting, transfers and promotions only,” he said. Sheikh Rashid said elections could only be held in one go or simultaneously if National As­sembly is dissolved. The government has to give date for dissolution of the assembly and holding of general elections. The government has become isolated and distant from both the people and the world in its quest to retain power. He further said that the government knew its popularity among the people, so it was defying court orders. A year has passed and the deal0 with the IMF has not been finalized. The social, political, economic and judicial crisis is at his peak. The people are suffer­ing heavily due to poverty and inflation.