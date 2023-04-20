Share:

This year’s wheat production during the Rabi season is expected to fall short of the previous targets for this year. The reduction in cultivable area is cited as a reason for this shortage, but the details were not explained during a session of the Federal Committee on Agriculture. Although it is understandable that last year’s floods delayed wheat sowing in Sindh, it is confusing why the shortage occurred, given that the government had claimed an increase in output. Therefore, a detailed report on this shortage is crucial to understand how this happened.

Although a press release by the Ministry of Food Security and Research has highlighted that this production value is actually an increase from the previous year, it does not account for this shortage of about 2m tonnes. Controversy regarding a possible wheat shortage emerged earlier this year when opposition leaders criticised the federal government for a scarcity of the commodity. While the federal food minister denied reports of this shortage and insisted that ample supply rested within provinces, a wheat crisis has been developing for some time.

We must be careful about what this means for an increasingly insecure population. A shortage of wheat this year means that Pakistan will have to import it at much higher prices. Without any support prices, consumers will find it increasingly unaffordable. Local production of food is vital to fix the balance of payments crisis, and the news of this shortage is alarming, given the economic backdrop. Pakistan is an agri-based economy, but our agricultural yields are significantly lower than those of regional and advanced countries. These low yields also indicate that any meagre increase in production value is not enough for the growing population.

It is crucial to take this shortfall seriously and investigate it. Contingency plans for this year must be initiated immediately. The meteorological department has already informed the FCA about the temperature and rain forecasts for this year. This information must be used to ensure that next year’s targets are not affected. If this issue is ignored, an agricultural emergency will become rampant.