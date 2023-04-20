Share:

ISLAMABAD - Raja Farzand Ali, a distinguished individual with extensive experience in overseas Pakistani affairs and human resources development, has been appointed as the Focal Person to Federal Minister for Overseas Pakistanis Sajid Hussain Turi.

In his new role, Ali will serve as a liaison between the Federal Minister and the Overseas Pakistani community, as well as oversee the development of human resources within the country.

“This appointment is a testament to Ali’s exceptional skills and knowledge in these fields, and is expected to bring a wealth of benefits to both the Ministry and the Pakistani diaspora,” said an official statement.