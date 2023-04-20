Share:

Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman slammed on Thursday Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chairman Imran Khan, saying negotiations the latter was an insult to parliament.

Addressing a press conference, Mr Fazl said, "The court should clarify its position on whether it is Panchayat or court for real. The court is asking the PDM to hold talks with Imran Khan. The entire process has been declared non-political. For how long will we be blackmailed by such matters?

"From which person should we negotiate? If Imran Khan really wanted the elections, why did he not announce the date for the polls when he was in power", he lamented.