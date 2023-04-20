Share:

WILMINGTON - Fox News reached a $787.5 mil­lion settlement Wednesday in a defamation case brought by voting technology company Dominion that alleged the network knowingly aired false claims linking its machines to a conspiracy to undermine the 2020 US presidential elec­tion. The agreement to end the case avoided what most experts suggested would have been a damaging, high-profile trial for the conserva­tive channel in which owner Rupert Murdoch would have been compelled to testify in open court. Judge Eric Davis announced the last-minute agreement after the 12 ju­rors had been selected and the Delaware Superior Court was readying to hear open­ing arguments. Dominion’s co-lead counsel Justin Nel­son told reporters outside court that the settlement “represents vindication and accountability.”