LAHORE - The gate money from the fifth and final T20 International between Pakistan and New Zealand will be donated to the earthquake victims in Türkiye and Syria. The match will be played at the Pindi Cricket Sta­dium on 24 April and the fans can buy tickets at pcb.bookme. pk. The border region of Tür­kiye and Syria was rocked by one of the deadliest earth­quakes on 6 February that claimed thousands of lives and destroyed essential infrastruc­ture, including healthcare fa­cilities. In this regard, the PCB will play a part in raising do­nations for millions of people affected on either side of the border by joining hands with the Punjab government. The Pakistan side will wear com­memorative caps to convey Pakistan’s everlasting solidar­ity to the two nations going through this difficult moment.