HYDERABAD - The Vice Chancellor Government College University Dr Tayabba on Wednesday approved the establishment of Urdu and Sindhi departments in the university. In view of the approval accorded by Higher Education Commission, Academic Council, Syndicate and the Senate, the GCUH announced establishment of Urdu and Sindhi departments. The vice chancellor said both departments were already exist in the university and now BS Urdu and Sindhi will be started from current year. The VC also assigned responsibilities of Urdu department to Prof. Hassan Rashid and Sindhi to Prof. Dr Shafiq Ahmed Shahani. The meeting was also briefed by both the professors regarding their respective departments.