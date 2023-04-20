Share:

LAHORE - Caretaker Punjab Chief Minister Moh­sin Naqvi has tasked the police and administration to ensure the best arrangements for cleanliness and smooth flow of traffic, overcoming col­lection of excess rent and one wheeling in the prov­ince. He ordered action against the transporters who collect the excess fare from passengers and said that complaints of passen­gers regarding overcharg­ing are not acceptable in any case. Indiscriminate action should be taken against trans­porters who collect the excess fare, he said. The officers of the transport de­partment and administration should be present in the field; checking should be done at the bus stands and action be taken on overcharging. He directed that the officials and administrative officers of the transport department should personally check and ensure action against those who charge more than the fixed fare. The government will not allow charging more fares from the passengers and action will be taken where complaints are received, he added. The CM also ordered special arrange­ments on the occasion of Eid in Lahore, Murree and other tourist places and said that there should be best measures for traffic management in Lahore, Murree and other big cities. Cleanliness and law and order should be given full atten­tion in all cities including tourist plac­es, he added.