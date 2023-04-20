Share:

DUBAI - Pakistan speedster Haris Rauf has trumped leg-spinner Shadab Khan to become the top-ranked Pakistan bowler in the ICC Men’s T20I Bowler Rankings.

Rauf claimed 10 wickets in the first three T20Is of the ongoing five-match series against New Zealand. “The Pakistan quick [Rauf] was just ahead of Shaheen Afridi last week and behind Sha­dab Khan, who was 12th in the T20I bowling rankings. Ten wickets spread across the first three T20Is has seen Rauf move up five places in the rankings to occupy the 11th spot,” the ICC stated in a press release on Wednesday.

“He also achieved career-high ratings of 657 points in the process and could potentially enter the top 10 by the end of the five-match series,” it added. Ish Sodhi (620) and Shaheen (624) have also jumped four and two spots, respectively, in the bowler’s rankings.

Sri Lanka’s Prabath Jayas­uriya also made giant strides in the rankings after con­tinuing his impressive start to red-ball cricket. The left-arm spinner bagged a ten-wicket match haul against Ireland in the first Test, his second such figures in a brief six-match Test career.

“Jayasuriya has 43 wickets in six Tests al­ready with five five-wick­et hauls. A career-best seven-wicket haul in the Galle Test against Ireland ensured he moved up by 13 places in the ICC Test bowling rankings to enter the top 20,” the ICC stated.

“While achieving ca­reer-best ratings of 669, Jayasuriya also became the top-ranked Sri Lank­an bowler in Test cricket. Ramesh Mendis (576), who moved up by three places after a four-wicket haul in the second innings of the Test against Ireland, is placed next at No.32,” it added.

Meanwhile, Sri Lankan skipper Dimuth Karunaratne, who made 179 off 235 balls, achieved career-high ratings of 783 and moved up one place to No.9. Dinesh Chandi­mal, who notched up an un­beaten hundred against Ire­land, also moved up by four places to enter the top 15. He is now placed 14th with 693 rating points. Chandimal av­erages over 90 in the longest format of the game since the start of 2022.