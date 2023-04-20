Share:

ISLAMABAD - Additional Session judge Za­far Iqbal, who heard Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chair­man Imran Khan’s Toshakhana case, was transferred to an­other court on Wednesday. The development came after the registrar of the Islamabad High Court (IHC) issued a transfer notification. The judge has been transferred from the west court to the east court, the notifica­tion read. Transfer of at least eight additional session judges has also been done on the order of the federal top court’s Chief Justice Aamer Farooq. Four judges from the west have been transferred to the east, while three present in the east have been transferred to the west. According to the latest devel­opment in Khan’s Toshakhana case, the IHC — on April 3 — issued a notice to National Ac­countability Bureau (NAB) for summoning the PTI chief and his wife, Bushra Bibi, without following the standard operat­ing procedures (SOPs).

The federal top court took up the pleas filed by the former prime minister and Bushra Bibi, challenging the call-up notices of February 17 and March 16 is­sued by the anti-graft watchdog.

Bushra Bibi’s petition prayed to the court that NAB call-up no­tices should be declared illegal.