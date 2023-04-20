Share:

ISLAMABAD - Dr Hathal Homoud Alotaibi, President of International Islamic University Islamabad chaired an important meeting and announced that keeping in view the ongoing inflation and upcoming Eid, the university has decided to grant the next instalment of arrears to the employees before Eid ul Fitr. Chairing an online meeting that was attended by the Vice Presidents and all the relevant officials, the IIUI President thanked Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques King Salman bin Abdulaziz and Saudi Crown Prince and Prime Minister H.E. Mohammed bin Salman for the funding that has been provided to IIUI. Dr Hathal said the Saudi funding has helped IIUI in the time of the financial crisis as the university managed its previous month’s salaries and instalment of arrears through this funding. Dr Hathal said that the welfare of the IIUI community and the facilitation of the students are top priorities which is why the decision has been made to provide instalments of the arrears to all the employees before Eid. He added that in the same manner, earlier, the finance department was directed to release installments of arrears so that all university employees do not face any financial issues during the Holy month of Ramadan.