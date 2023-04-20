Share:

LAHORE - Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chair­man Imran Khan Wednesday indi­rectly blamed the establishment for the alleged persecution of party lead­ers and workers as he exonerated the PDM government from the allegation for the first time.

“It is clear that this reign of terror is not controlled by PDM puppets but by another force that sees itself total­ly above the law”, the PTI chief alleged in a statement pointing finger at the country’s establishment with whom he has been at loggerheads since his ouster from power in April last year. Calling it a total fascism, Imran Khan said that the PTI lead­ers and supporters were being abducted and tor­tured under a nefarious plan in a bid to update their ‘softwares’. He said that country was de­scending into becoming a banana republic where there was no rule of law but the law of the jungle. “Our people are abduct­ed, and afterwards sham FIRs are registered. As bail in one FIR is grant­ed, another FIR pops up. I have over 145 FIRs against me. It’s a cir­cus of FIRs,” he averred and went on to say: “My Bani Gala caretaker, my Zaman Park cook, our social media’s Azhar Mashwani, Waqas Am­jad and my security in-charge Iftikhar Ghum­man - all abducted and tortured to try and up­date their software,”Im­ran Khan recalled that Ali Amin Khan Gan­dapur got bail in one sham case, and anoth­er FIR popped up, add­ing that now another one had been filed with police taking him to La­hore. The PTI chairman alleged that despite his falling ill on the way and being taken to hospital, he was removed from hospital before he had stabilized.