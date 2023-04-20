LAHORE - Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan Wednesday indirectly blamed the establishment for the alleged persecution of party leaders and workers as he exonerated the PDM government from the allegation for the first time.
“It is clear that this reign of terror is not controlled by PDM puppets but by another force that sees itself totally above the law”, the PTI chief alleged in a statement pointing finger at the country’s establishment with whom he has been at loggerheads since his ouster from power in April last year. Calling it a total fascism, Imran Khan said that the PTI leaders and supporters were being abducted and tortured under a nefarious plan in a bid to update their ‘softwares’. He said that country was descending into becoming a banana republic where there was no rule of law but the law of the jungle. “Our people are abducted, and afterwards sham FIRs are registered. As bail in one FIR is granted, another FIR pops up. I have over 145 FIRs against me. It’s a circus of FIRs,” he averred and went on to say: “My Bani Gala caretaker, my Zaman Park cook, our social media’s Azhar Mashwani, Waqas Amjad and my security in-charge Iftikhar Ghumman - all abducted and tortured to try and update their software,”Imran Khan recalled that Ali Amin Khan Gandapur got bail in one sham case, and another FIR popped up, adding that now another one had been filed with police taking him to Lahore. The PTI chairman alleged that despite his falling ill on the way and being taken to hospital, he was removed from hospital before he had stabilized.