ISLAMABAD - Pakistan Tehrik-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan on Wednesday filed a petition with the Islamabad High Court (IHC) claiming that the federal government was planning to ar­rest him during the Eid holidays in a surrepti­tious operation. Khan’s counsel requested the court to direct the In­spector General (IG) of Islamabad to provide all information regarding any secret first informa­tion reports (FIRs) reg­istered against him.

Khan has been a con­stant target of the feder­al government since the regime change, accord­ing to the petition. His counsel further alleged that false and frivolous FIRs have been regis­tered against him, which has become the new normal for the authori­ties. The counsel argued that the government has failed to uphold its legal and constitutional duties and is impeding the fundamental rights of the petitioner, includ­ing access to justice, fair trial, freedom of expres­sion, and free speech.