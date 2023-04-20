ISLAMABAD - Pakistan Tehrik-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan on Wednesday filed a petition with the Islamabad High Court (IHC) claiming that the federal government was planning to arrest him during the Eid holidays in a surreptitious operation. Khan’s counsel requested the court to direct the Inspector General (IG) of Islamabad to provide all information regarding any secret first information reports (FIRs) registered against him.
Khan has been a constant target of the federal government since the regime change, according to the petition. His counsel further alleged that false and frivolous FIRs have been registered against him, which has become the new normal for the authorities. The counsel argued that the government has failed to uphold its legal and constitutional duties and is impeding the fundamental rights of the petitioner, including access to justice, fair trial, freedom of expression, and free speech.