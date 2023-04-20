ISLAMABAD     -     The India Study Centre (ISC) at the Institute of Strategic  Studies Islamabad (ISSI) organised an In-House  Session focused on ‘Recent trends in Indian foreign  policy.’  

The session was attended by practitioners, former  diplomats, academics, scholars and researchers affiliated  with think-tanks, including Ambassador Zamir  Akram; Ambassador Masood Khalid; Ambassador  Asif Durrani; Ilayas Mehmood Nizami, Director General  (SA & SAARC); Dr Asma Shakir Khawaja, CISS,  AJK; Dr Salma Malik, QAU; Dr Altaf Hussain Wani,  KIIA; Ms Humera Iqbal, IRS; and Ms Nur-ul-Ain, IPRI.  Participants from the ISSI included DG Ambassador  Sohail Mahmood and Director and members of  the India Study Centre.

 The participants covered a wide range of themes  - including continuity and change in Indian foreign  policy; traditional and new drivers of Indian foreign  and security policies; the impact of Indian economy  and its present growth trajectory; the relevance and  efficacy of ‘strategic autonomy’ in the current context;  India’s quest for ‘major power’ status; New Delhi’s  posture and positioning in the great-power competition;  the status of ‘Neighbourhood First’ policy  and gaps in regional engagement; slackening of commitment  to multilateralism and drift towards ‘mini-  lateralism’; continued intransigence in peacefully  resolving the Jammu & Kashmir dispute; and stalling  of the SAARC process for regional cooperation.

 The pursuit of ‘Hindutva’ ideology in the internal  and external dimensions also assessed and its implications  for regional peace and security were evaluated.  

Besides this ideological drift, the participants highlighted  the propensity in India to use certain foreign  policy issues for domestic political gains, especially in  the run-up to elections. The advice for Pakistan was  to be vigilant as India goes through a slew of key state  elections in 2023 and Lok Sabha elections in 2024.