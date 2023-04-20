Share:

Regrettably, it is a matter of immense sadness that Pakistan has been grappling with some common problems since its creation. Unfortunately, neither the previous nor the current governments have paid sufficient attention to these colossal issues, completely undermining the entire framework of the country.

It can be said that injustice anywhere is a great threat to prosperity everywhere. The poor judiciary system and poverty are firmly interconnected with each other. A report reveals a clear connection between the poor judiciary system and poverty. Pakistan ranks 130th out of 139 nations in the latest Rule of Law Index formulated by the World Justice Project, and 92nd out of 116 countries on the International Poverty Index. This implies that prosperity and injustice cannot coexist. After going through the aforementioned report, it can be concluded that the complete elimination of poverty can be achieved by dispensing justice effectively and efficiently.

There are certain common issues that are deteriorating almost all institutions of Pakistan simultaneously. Undoubtedly, saving Pakistan completely from all the issues it faces is a hard nut to crack. However, these issues can be reduced to a considerable extent by systematically and thoroughly applying the following strategies.

The issues that have firmly restricted the whole judiciary system from living up to the expectations of civic citizens are mentioned below. Corruption, nepotism, favoritism, jobbery, bribery, and sacrificing of merit have completely eroded the trust of the laymen in the judiciary system. Because of this, people think that it is better to undergo the jirga and panchayat than the judiciary.

It is impossible to completely wipe out the aforementioned issues. However, they can be reduced to a considerable extent by thoroughly maintaining the rule of law, spreading awareness, especially among common people, organizing seminars regarding consultations with courts, adding lessons to the syllabus, and imposing capital punishment. Failing to maintain these measures may lead the country towards failure in the judiciary system.

ALI RAZA JAMALI

Shaheeed Benazirabad.