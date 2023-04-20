Share:

KARACHI-Karachi police on Wednesday claimed to have arrested a ‘fake Major’ who posed himself from Pakistan Army as police stopped his vehicle for searching.

According to police, the suspect was travelling in a car and police party on patrolling found him suspecion on him. Police stopped him for checking and the posed himself major from Pakistan Army. After a thorough searching of his vehicle the police recovered army uniform, fake stamps and other documents from the car. The suspect also displayed fake number plates on his car.

According to police, the suspect identified as Taimur Ali was arrested during checking and upon being stopped the suspect posed as major of Pakistan Army. Police after taking him into custody have initiated investigation against the suspect.