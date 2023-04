Share:

Peshawar - The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Khateeb Maulana Muhammad Tayyab Qureshi will lead the Eid-ul-Fitr prayer at Eidgah, Charsadda Road, Peshawar.

He will deliver his Eidul- Fitr speech at 7am, and lead Eid prayer at 7:30am.

After Eid prayers the khateeb will deliver Khutba.

It was stated in a circular issued by Administrator Auqaf Government of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.