LAHORE - The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Wednesday stayed pro­ceedings in an accountabili­ty court against former chair­man National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Justice (retd) Javed Iqbal and 20 officers. A two-member bench, headed by LHC Chief Justice Muham­mad Ameer Bhatti, passed the orders while hearing petitions, filed by former chairman and others against proceedings before an accountability court. The court also issued notic­es to Tayyaba Gul and others and sought a reply. Advocate Safdar Shaheen Pirzada rep­resented the former chairman and others and argued that Tayyaba Gul filed baseless ap­plications against former NAB chairman, NAB DG and others at various forums including accountability court. He sub­mitted that illegal proceedings were in process against his cli­ents at these forums.