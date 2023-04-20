Share:

LAHORE - Lions B emerged as champions of the Fed­eral Cup 3×3 Women’s Basketball Tourna­ment after defeating Lycans A by 11-5 points in the final to win the Women’s Basketball Tournament.

In the final of the FBBA-organized event at Multipurpose Court F-6, Lions B defeat­ed Lycans A by 11-5 points. Sana Mahmood scored 5 points while Asma Shehryar struck 4 points each. Rehana Naz of Lycans A scored two points. Earlier in the semifinals, Lions B defeated AK A by 11-7 points, while Lycans A defeated AK B by 13-6 points. The matches of the event were su­pervised by Moazzam Naveed and Muham­mad Mudassar.

Speaking on the oc­casion, FBBA Secretary Ouj-e-Zahoor said the purpose of organizing the women’s tourna­ment along with men’s event was to encour­age female basketball players so that they may get opportunities to show their skills in the tournament which was participated by six teams. FBBA Presi­dent Ijaz Butt, who was the chief guest at the concluding ceremony along with former coach Malik Riaz, dis­tributed prizes among the winners and top performers.