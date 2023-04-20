LAHORE - Lions B emerged as champions of the Federal Cup 3×3 Women’s Basketball Tournament after defeating Lycans A by 11-5 points in the final to win the Women’s Basketball Tournament.
In the final of the FBBA-organized event at Multipurpose Court F-6, Lions B defeated Lycans A by 11-5 points. Sana Mahmood scored 5 points while Asma Shehryar struck 4 points each. Rehana Naz of Lycans A scored two points. Earlier in the semifinals, Lions B defeated AK A by 11-7 points, while Lycans A defeated AK B by 13-6 points. The matches of the event were supervised by Moazzam Naveed and Muhammad Mudassar.
Speaking on the occasion, FBBA Secretary Ouj-e-Zahoor said the purpose of organizing the women’s tournament along with men’s event was to encourage female basketball players so that they may get opportunities to show their skills in the tournament which was participated by six teams. FBBA President Ijaz Butt, who was the chief guest at the concluding ceremony along with former coach Malik Riaz, distributed prizes among the winners and top performers.