QUETTA - The Met Office has forecast mainly dry weather with gusty winds in most parts of the province while partly cloudy conditions in northern parts during the next 24 hours. However, light rain may occur at isolated places in districts Barkhan and Sherani district. According to the Met Office, the minimum temperature in Quetta was recorded at 11.0-degree cen­tigrade and 4.5-degree cen­tigrade in Ziarat on Wednes­day, while rain was recorded in Barkhan, Khuzdar, Panjgur, Loralai, Nokkundi, Zirart and Usta Muhammad.