ISLAMABAD - Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) arrested a Pakistani national for allegedly blackmailing, demanding money and sexually harassing a young Australian girl here in Islamabad.

According to media reports, the suspect identified as Kamran was arrested by the FIA cybercrime Islamabad circle on the complaint of the Australian High Commission (AHC). The commission complained with FIA that a Pakistani national had been harassing an Australian young girl and demanded money to be silent. The suspect allegedly trapped the girl and obtained her objectionable pictures and videos. The suspects shared the visuals on Whatsapp and later blackmailed her. The suspect used to blackmail the girl and frequently demanded money from her. The FIA authorities claimed seizing a mobile phone having Whatsapp videos and images. The cybercrime wing has initiated an inquiry after the recovery of objectionable content.