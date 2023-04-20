Share:

Peshawar - Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Caretaker Minister for Industries, Commerce, and Technical Education Adnan Jalil on Wednesday directed the Technical Education & Vocational Training Authority (TEVTA) to immediately repair and use old vehicles parked in the authority’s offices and training institutes.

As per the directive of the minister, the first rehabilitated vehicle was handed over to the Women Poly-Technical Institute, Hayatabad. The provincial minister formally handed over the keys to the institute’s head.

The minister directed the authority to repair all outdated vehicles parked at colleges and technical department offices so that they could be used instead of purchasing new vehicles.

Managing Director TEVTA Abdul Ghaffar and the teaching staff were also present on the occasion.