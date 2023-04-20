Share:

MULTAN - Locals during an alleged rob­bery attempt on Wednesday overpowered robbers and tor­tured them near Chungi No 9.

According to eyewitnesses, one of the robbers identified as Constable Mohsin Iqbal had a police service card in his pos­session. They further claimed that both of the accused were police officials.

The locals later staged a protest and demanded of the police to take action against the suspects and confirm the arrested robbers’ identity. The police reached the spot and took the accused into custody.

PR PROFESSIONALISM: POLICE HAND OVER CASH, MOBILE PHONE TO PASSENGER

Pakistan Railways police set an example of professionalism and honesty by returning cash Rs300,000, mobile phone and other precious documents to a passenger who had lost it dur­ing the journey.

According to Railways of­ficial sources, a passenger namely Javed Iqbal was travel­ing by 11-Up Hazara Express and he lost his bag, contain­ing cash Rs300,000, mobile phone and some important documents. Railways police traced the bag and handed Rs300,000, mobile phone and other documents, over to Javed Iqbal. The passenger thanked ASI Farooq Ahmed (Shorkot Cantt) for extending matchless cooperation.