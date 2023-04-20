Share:

LAHORE - Punjab Chief Minister Syed Mohsin Raza Naqvi on Wednesday directed all secretaries and commissioners to clear the pending cases of staff promotions in all departments and institutions immediately after Eid.

The CM gave these directives to the secretaries and commissioners in a high-level meeting, which was attended by Chief Secretary, Inspector General of Police, Additional Chief Secretary Interior, CCPO Lahore, Secretaries, Commissioner Lahore Division and concerned officials.

Meanwhile all Divisional Commissioners, RPOs, Deputy Commissioners and DPOs participated in the meeting through video link. The CM tasked the meeting to complete ACRs on priority, saying that the promotion cases needed to be resolved quickly so that deserving individuals should be promoted right away after Eid.

CM visits Kotlakhpat central jail Caretaker Punjab Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi visited Kot Lakhpat Central Jail on Wednesday Due to personal efforts of Mohsin Naqvi, Abdul Aleem Khan Foundation paid 11 crore rupees liable to be paid by the prisoners under the head of Diyat and fines.

A Release Ceremony of 61 prisoners was held at Kot Lakhpat Jail after the payment of Diyat and fines. Mohsin Naqvi was chief guest of the ceremony. The chief minister also gave Eidi to the released prisoners who can now spend Eidul- Fitr with their family members.

Addressing the ceremony, the chief minister stated that the prisoners should display themselves as a useful citizen of the society after getting released. Mohsin Naqvi urged them not to indulge into any sort of quarrel or fight after being released and have to spend their lives like a responsible citizen.