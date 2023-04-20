Share:

LAHORE - Ombudsman Punjab Maj (retd) Azam Suleman Khan has said that the complaints of expatriates should be resolved on a priority basis. Presiding over a quarterly meeting held at his office on Wednesday to review the per­formance of advisors and consultants of regional offices across Punjab, he said that if the com­plaints were not relevant, then plaintiffs should be properly guided about the appropriate forum so that they may approach it for legal relief. Add­ing that a monthly performance report be submit­ted to the head office by the 5th of each month to assess the performance. The Ombudsman Punjab emphasized expediting the resolution of public complaints to ensure timely relief to the public. The office of the Chief Provincial Commissioner for Children is an important forum to ensure the timely resolution of complaints relating to child abuse and this would help to promote a child-friendly society.